Metro Detroit weather: Storms move out, heat moves in for the weekend

There will be rain and some thunder overnight, but it won't be severe. A heatwave will move in for the weekend into next week. Near record highs will be in the mid 90s.



Watch this viewer video from Macomb County earlier today

WATCH: Viewer video taken during severe storms in Macomb County

Tonight: The severe threat will be over, but some more showers and storms will move through. Lows in the mid to upper 60s in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds with a rain and storm chance. Storms should not be severe. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

