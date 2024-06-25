Metro Detroit Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 12pm

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties until 12pm.

A rainy start to the day is likely as a line of showers and storms rolls through, mainly between 7-11 a.m. Heavy rain and minor flooding is possible. After the rain ends, hot and humid conditions return. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s, with dew points near 70°. Winds will increase through the afternoon and be out of the southwest 10-25 mph. The heat and humidity, plus an approaching cold front, will bring the chance for more thunderstorms Tuesday evening and into the night. A few of these storms may be severe, with wind gusts 60+ mph and hail that biggest threats. Stay weather aware and have ways to receive weather alerts.

A few showers linger into Wednesday, with otherwise partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

High pressure quickly builds in and bring drier air to round out the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms return Saturday, with another hot and humid day expected.

Tuesday: Storms in the morning. Storm chance again late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Tracking storms again lingering into the morning with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

