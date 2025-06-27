Metro Detroit Weather: Still humid, but no rain this weekend

It will still feel like summer this weekend, but we won't have rain again until Sunday night. Some storms are possible then through Monday. Highs Saturday will hit the mid 80s, then 90° on Sunday.

weekend forecast:

A drier weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with lows near 70° in Detroit and in the upper 60s outside the city. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. A slightly drier feel to the air. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs back around 90°.

