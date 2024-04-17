Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather possible this afternoon

Showers are expected this morning with storms possible this afternoon. The second round could be severe with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes.

Today: Showers expected early with storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe with strong winds and hail. An isolated tornado is possible as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s north of Detroit and around 70° in Detroit and south. Winds: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, then clearing. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor