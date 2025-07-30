Metro Detroit Weather: More rain expected overnight

More rain is expected overnight through early Thursday, especially around and south of I94. The sun should return from north to south in the afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan for Thursday. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range Wednesday and Thursday with some locations reaching the Unhealthy range.

Watch the full forecast

More rain likely overnight

Tonight: More rain is likely around and south if I94. There is a chance north of that as well. Flooding will be possible with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning rain with a soggy start. Skies will gradually clear from north to south in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with drier air. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor