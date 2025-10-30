Metro Detroit Weather: A chilly Halloween forecast

Halloween looks chilly and windy, but should stay mostly dry. The exception to a dry day, would be an isolated lake effect sprinkle or shower. Temps will rise into the low to mid 50s today.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: A chilly Halloween forecastoiio

Today, Halloween: Partly sunny in the morning. Clouds will build a little in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s with 53° in Detroit. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Trick or Treating Forecast: It will be mostly cloudy, but it looks to stay dry. The wind will feel chilly with gusts to 25 mph and temps in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s.

Saturday: Partial sun with an isolated shower chance. Highs will be in the low 50s and 52° in Detroit. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor