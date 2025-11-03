Metro Detroit Weather: Fairly mild week ahead

With clear skies and less wind tonight, it will drop into the mid 30s. Dry weather continues one more day Tuesday before rain chances return Wednesday. It's mild this week and much colder by Sunday.

Widespread rain moves in Friday, with showers continuing next weekend. It may get cold enough to mix in some snow flakes Sunday night and next Monday.

See the full forecast in the video below

30s for the Tuesday start

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and falling temps back to the mid 30s with 36° in Detroit. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and 58° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: A rain chance in the morning and then partly sunny. Highs will flirt with 60°. Winds SW 10-25 mph.

