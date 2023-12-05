Metro Detroit Weather: Slick spots possible this morning

Snow and rain chances increase today with a storm system sliding in. Most of the moisture will stay to our south, but we'll have scattered light snow showers across the area, with a bit of rain mixed in. Snow accumulation will be less than 1/2", with many not seeing any accumulation at all. Still be prepared for the possibility of slick roads during the morning commute - especially south of M-59. Highs should reach the upper 30s.

We're back to dry weather Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Winds pick up Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Breezy weather continues Friday with highs climbing to near 50°.

There is a storm on the way for the weekend that could impact travel late Saturday through early Monday. Depending on the track of this system, we could be looking at all rain, or rain with a mixture of snow. Stay with the 7 First Alert Weather Team as we get closer to the weekend.

Today: Scattered snow showers mixed with a bit of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s, near 40°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

