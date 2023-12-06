Metro Detroit Weather: Slick spots possible Wednesday morning

We're back to dry weather today with morning lows in the low to mid 20s. Patchy ice is possible until temps get above freezing this afternoon when highs climb into the upper 30s. Winds pick up Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Breezy weather continues Friday with highs climbing into the low 50s.

There is a storm on the way for the weekend that could impact travel late Saturday through early Monday. Depending on the track of this system, we could be looking at all rain, or rain with a mixture of snow late Sunday into Monday. Stay with the 7 First Alert Weather Team as we get closer to the weekend.

Today: Spotty rain/snow showers with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s, near 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: SW 10-20 G25 mph.

