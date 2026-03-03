Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of freezing rain today

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate across Metro Detroit with a chilly start this morning and temperatures gradually climbing through the 30s this afternoon. Some areas could briefly touch around 40° if we get limited thinning in the cloud cover, but overall it stays on the cool side. Roads are generally dry, though there may have been a few slick spots early depending on the freezing rain potential. Winds remain light and the day stays quiet with no significant precipitation expected.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Warming every day this week with a slick Tuesday morning

Tonight in the will stay mostly cloudy early, with gradual clearing later and patchy fog developing overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30°F. Conditions will be generally dry with light winds, so calm and quiet overnight before Wednesday morning. Wednesday does look like one of the quieter days this week with mostly cloudy skies, morning temps in the mid-30s and the potential for patchy fog early. Visibility could briefly dip around sunrise before gradually improving mid-morning. Afternoon highs should climb into the mid-40s. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out late, much of the daytime period trends drier compared to the more active pattern setting up later in the week.

For Thursday, showers and a return to wetter weather looks most likely. Guidance shows rain developing mainly in the afternoon with a good chance of precipitation through the day. Temperatures are expected to be milder than earlier in the week, near the low 40s, with rain lingering into the evening and a continued chance of showers overnight. This brings back the wetter pattern after a relatively drier Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a light wintry mix possible. Highs will eventually climb to the low 40s and upper 30s in most areas. Winds: Light

Tonight: Cloudy skies initially with some clearing overnight. Patchy fog is possible with lows around 27. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor