Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer this weekend

A dry weekend ahead
Fog is possible in some areas by morning. The trend for the weekend will be warm, bright, and dry. Highs will be around 80° both days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog with lows returning to the low to mid 50s. Winds: Light.

Friday: Patchy fog early then sunshine returns with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80° Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

