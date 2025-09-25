Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer this weekend

Fog is possible in some areas by morning. The trend for the weekend will be warm, bright, and dry. Highs will be around 80° both days.

Your full forecast is in the video below

A dry weekend ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog with lows returning to the low to mid 50s. Winds: Light.



Friday: Patchy fog early then sunshine returns with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80° Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor