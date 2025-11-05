Metro Detroit Weather: Sun tomorrow, rain Friday, weekend snow?

Less wind Thursday and more sunshine. It will be a dry day. Late Thursday night through midday Friday rain is likely. a quarter inch is likely and a half inch is possible. Snow is possible Sat. night.



Metro Detroit Weather: Windy with a few showers possible today

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temps returning to the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Morning sun and then a few clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Rain likely through the morning. Some may linger into early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

