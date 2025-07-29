Metro Detroit Weather: Storms expected Wednesday night

There is a better chance of storms returning Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Rain could be heavy with some totals around 1". Drier air will move in Thursday. The weekend looks great!

Wonderful weather is expected this weekend with mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday. Highs will be near 80° with morning lows in the upper 50s.

One more batch of storms

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning rain with a thunder chance as well. Then there will be gradual clearing from north to south in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

