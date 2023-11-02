Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Slowly warming into the weekend

Posted at 2023-11-02T05:33:51-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 05:58:06-04

Dry weather remains through Saturday. We're back in the 50s Friday and this weekend with rain possibly returning Sunday with more likely Monday.

Today: Partial sun at times, breezy, and still cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-25 mph leading to wind chills in the 20s and 30s for much of the day.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

