Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality slowly improves

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for all of Michigan through Tuesday.

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact our skies and air quality through Tuesday. Conditions should improve by late Tuesday, as southerly winds push the smoke back to the north. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with climbing temperatures. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, mainly developing along the lake breeze.

Air quality improves and temperatures climb this week

Tonight: Mostly clear, smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hazy. Slight shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight shower chance. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph