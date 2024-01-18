Metro Detroit Weather: Snowy start this morning

There will be two batches of snow with the first coming this morning through midday. The second batch is tonight through Friday midday. Watch for slick roads both days with 1"- 3" expected this morning and an additional 1"- 2" likely tonight through Friday.

Today: Snow in the morning with the heaviest amounts of 2"-3" around Detroit and south. Watch for slick roads! Highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow returns from the south with slick spots expected. Steady temps in the 20s. Wind chills 15°- 20°. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Friday: More snow in a second batch. Totals will be 1"-2" with the heaviest band around and south of I94. Watch for slick roads! Highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

