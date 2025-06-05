Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Advisory for metro Detroit until noon Friday

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan through 12 p.m. Friday due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Stay indoors with your air conditioner running if you have respiratory concerns.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below

Metro Detroit Weather: Smoke hangs around with spotty showers Friday

"It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat, and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood burning devices."

Friday: Only limited sun with a few possible sprinkles. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor