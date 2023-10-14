Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly today with a shower chance more east than west

Winds remain gusty at times today keeping the fall chill across Southeast Michigan. We'll have plenty of clouds with a few showers possible. There is a slight chance late in the day moving north to south.

High pressure starts to build in midweek, bring drier conditions and some warmer temperatures across Southeast Michigan. Skies will remain partly sunny, but highs climb into the low to mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, more east than west. Highs will be in the low 50s. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph making it feel quite chilly.

Tonight: More clouds with the rain shower chance increasing. Lows will drop back into the mid 40s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn