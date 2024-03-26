Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start with severe weather possible

A soggy start to Tuesday this morning with another round late in the day and through the evening should include storms. A few could be severe with a wind threat.

High temperatures fall to near 50° Wednesday and Thursday, with both days being dry. Skies will be cloudy Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday.

Today: Rain early, possible thunderstorms late, windy. An isolated storm late or during the evening could be severe with a wind threat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s SW of Detroit. Winds: S 20-25 G40 mph.

Tonight: Rain chance, mainly after 4 am. Lows in the 40s. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then a little sun in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

