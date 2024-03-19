Metro Detroit Weather: Spring starts tonight, but the Winter feel remains

A colder shift in the weather this week with highs in the 30s and 40s, with more snow chances.

Temperatures will be a bit milder today with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. That's about right for this time of year.

Light snow showers could be around early Wednesday, with accumulating snow possible Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and breezy winds. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with possible flurries again and lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight morning snow shower. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

