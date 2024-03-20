Metro Detroit Weather: Spring starts with a Winter feel

Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s tonight. There could be some flurries or an isolated snow shower Wednesday, but the wind chills will be in the 20s.

Accumulating snow is possible Friday, especially north of Detroit. Right now it looks like the heavier snow in our area will most likely be around M59 to I69 north of Detroit. As we get closer we will have a better idea of amounts. The snow should be widespread.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a morning snow shower. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

