Metro Detroit Weather: Staying mild most of this week

Today will be partly sunny as highs reach the upper 40s and 50s with Tuesday pushing into the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. By midweek, we’re looking at the warmest stretch in the upper 40s to low 50s again. Rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday as the milder air settles in until Friday. In the morning Wednesday as that system gets started there may be a slippery mix, but only off to the north in the Saginaw Valley and the tip of the thumb. There could be some flakes mixed in with rain showers as temps drop again by Friday.

Monday: Partly sunny after some early low clouds and possible fog. Temps warm quickly with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s again. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s, with 45° in Detroit. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

