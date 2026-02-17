Metro Detroit Weather: Staying warm with rain ahead

Clouds increase across the Detroit area again on today as the next system begins to organize to our southwest. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 40s across the Detroit area, which is still a bit above average for mid-February. Winds stay relatively light, gradually turning more easterly through the day. Most of the daytime hours remain dry, but moisture starts to increase late, and there is a growing chance for rain to develop Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday as a more organized system moves in. We'll keep an eye on the temps north of Detroit - since Freezing Rain will be possible to start Wednesday morning.

A more organized system moves through the Great Lakes on Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain developing, especially from late morning into the afternoon as the system lifts in. Temperatures stay mild, with highs expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s in Detroit, so most of what falls during the day should be rain. Overall, it’s a gray, damp, and breezy midweek day with minor travel impacts possible during steadier rain. As a side note, this setup does not strongly favor thunderstorms but a few rumbles are possible. There is just enough lift and slightly milder air aloft that a brief, isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, mainly late morning into the afternoon, but the overall lightning risk remains very low. Severe weather is not expected around here but strong storms are possible south of us.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s, with 48° in Detroit. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with areas of fog and rain shower possible. Lows near 34. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely in the morning and a chance in the afternoon. Highs back well into the 50s with 58° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

