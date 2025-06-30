Metro Detroit Weather: Storms north end overnight

The last few storms will move through around and north of I69. No severe weather is anticipated. Tuesday through the 4th of July will be very nice typical mid-summer weather.

Drier air tomorrow

Tonight: The last few storms move east north of I69. No severe weather is expected. Then it will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds. It will be less humid with highs near 84°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

