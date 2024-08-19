Metro Detroit Weather: Stray shower north of Detroit

A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY AROUND THE HURON RIVER UNTIL MONDAY MORNING

Widespread showers end Sunday night leading to drier and cooler weather next week.

As the dry and cool air moves in, passing over Lake Huron, lake-effect clouds will increase Monday. A stray shower is also possible, mainly north of M-59. Temperatures will be cooler and in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure takes control Tuesday and sticks around through the end of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s, Tuesday through Thursday, and back into the low 80s by Friday.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Stray shower possible near Lake Huron Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers fade and then the clouds decrease. Lows around 60°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

