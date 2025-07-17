Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Brighter and drier on Friday

It will be mostly cloudy for most of tonight. Some clearing will work in, especially in the north. The sun is back Friday with drier air and a light breeze! Saturday should be wet, but not Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Clearing skies late with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: The sun will be a bit brighter in the north than the south with drier air and cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms expected, more in the afternoon than the morning. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

