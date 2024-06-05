Metro Detroit Weather: Strong to severe t-storms possible today

Showers and thunderstorms increase today as a cold front moves through. A few showers are possible in the morning, but most of the storms will move in after 3 p.m. A few storms may be strong to severe, with wind gusts 60 mph the biggest threat. It will be a breezy day overall with winds 10-20 mph. High temperatures peak in the low 80s.

As a low pressure continues to spin in central Ontario, we'll continue to keep rain chances Thursday and into the weekend. Showers will be isolated each day, with skies remaining partly sunny otherwise. Temperatures will be below average during this time with highs in the low 70s.

Today: Scattered showers and a few strong t-storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

