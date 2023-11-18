Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine & seasonable temps

Sunny skies continue today with a just a few more clouds near Lake Huron. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s again today.

Clouds increase Monday ahead of rain showers Tuesday. Rain will be widespread Tuesday, before becoming more isolated Wednesday as the system moves away. A few snow showers may mix in Wednesday, with little to no accumulation expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday, and in the low 40s Wednesday.

Slightly colder air filters in for Thanksgiving, however it will not be as cold as previously expected. The morning will start near 30° with highs in the low 40s. We'll stay dry Friday and most of Saturday before another storm could bring a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s, near 50°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

