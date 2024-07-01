Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny Monday, storm chances return Wednesday

Quiet weather continues today and Tuesday with highs climbing back into the upper 70s, to near 80°. Storm chances return Wednesday afternoon, following hot and humid daytime conditions. More showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jul 01, 2024

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

