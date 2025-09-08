Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies and warm temps this week

A great stretch of weather is expected across southeast Michigan this week. High pressure will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies through Saturday. A few more clouds are likely Wednesday morning as a storm system approaches from the west, but the high pressure will keep it out of our area. High temperatures climb into the mid 70s on Tuesday and near 80° on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay near 80° through the weekend, just slightly above average. Our next best chance for rain will be Sunday.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, near 70°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

