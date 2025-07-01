Metro Detroit Weather: Great days through the holiday

July starts off with a nice stretch of weather this week. Warm temps and sunshine stay with lower humidity. Hotter temps return for the 4th of July weekend with storms possible by Sunday.

Watch the full forecast below

Mostly dry for days ahead

Tonight: Clear skies with lower humidity and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a very slight isolated storm chance late in the day. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

