Metro Detroit Weather: A little cooler Wednesday & Thursday

It will stay quite bright and dry over the next two days, but temperatures will be closer to normal, close to 70° It will heat up again this weekend with more sun, dry days, and highs in the 80s.

Closer to 70° Wednesday

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s and 55° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny with highs in the low 70s and 72° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

