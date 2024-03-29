Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine continues with weekend rain

Clear skies as we get back to full sun Friday. Saturday we have a decent chance of rain, especially around metro Detroit and south. Easter Sunday is looking dry.

Today: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies return with rain likely south of Detroit - lows in the mid 30s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Rain is expected more in the morning than the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: Variable 10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with temps in the 40s. There's a slight chance of rain south of Detroit.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

