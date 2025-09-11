Metro Detroit Weather: A dry and warm finish to the week

Our warm summer weather holds on through the weekend and into next week with above-average temperatures in the 80s. The week finishes on a dry and sunny, but the chance for a few scattered showers exists on Saturday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and warm finish to the week

Saturday: Increasing clouds, the chance for a few late-day showers, isolated thunder is possible. High temps will hover near and just above 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

