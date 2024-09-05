Metro Detroit Weather: The 80s are back today

Temps keep climbing today into the low to mid 80s with more sunshine. On Friday, look for showers and possible thunder. This weekend will feel more like fall with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and still cool. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Light

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and some thunder. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: Turning NW 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

