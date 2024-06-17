Metro Detroit Weather: The heatwave is here

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT MONDAY FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, MONROE AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES.

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN FOR DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95 T0 100 DEGREES POSSIBLE EACH AFTERNOON.

Temperatures quickly climb into the mid 90s with a few more t-storms possible in the afternoon. Dew points will be near 70°, making it feel like 100° in the afternoon. Strong southwesterly winds 10-20 mph will pull in the heat. The

Temperatures remain in the the mid 90s through, at least, Friday. It also continues to be humid with dew points in the upper 60s, near 70°. It will be hard to regulate body temperatures outside during this time, especially in the afternoon. Limit time outside and find ways to stay cool.

There is a chance for isolated showers and t-storms each day this week, developing in the afternoons.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance for a t-storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows near 75. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Partly sunny with afternoon t-storms likely. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

