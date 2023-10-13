Metro Detroit Weather: Heavy rain, cool temps, and a chilly wind this weekend.

Rain will become widespread from west to east this evening and into tonight. Saturday looks soggy and windy with rain through at least midday.

This Evening: Rain will become widespread this evening from west to east, arriving in Detroit around 9 PM. Temps in the 50s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Widespread rain, heavy at times, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: ENE 10 - 20 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with temps in the mid 50s. Steadiest rain will be in the morning through midday. Winds: NE 15-30 mph.

Sunday: A chilly and breezy day with a slight rain chance. The day will start in the mid 40s for the marathon runners and highs will end up in the low to mid 50s again. Winds: N 15-25 mph.

