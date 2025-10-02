Metro Detroit Weather: Back to the 80s Friday

There may be a few clouds or a little fog around to get started Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny as we head into the weekend with highs well into the 80s. Dry weather continues until Tuesday.

See the full forecast in the video below

Dry through the weekend

Tonight: Passing clouds that break late. There may be just a touch of fog in a few spots. Lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s with 52° in Detroit. Winds: SE Light.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, including 83° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Warm sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

