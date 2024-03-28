Metro Detroit Weather: The sun returns today

The clouds clear tonight to give us a couple of brighter days through the end of the week. Saturday we have a decent chance to get some rain, especially around and south of Detroit. Easter Sunday is looking dry.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 30s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

