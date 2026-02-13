Metro Detroit Weather: The thaw begins this weekend

After a chilly morning start, a thaw that takes us into the weekend and beyond with 40s starting tomorrow.

Early next week continues the mild push for February standards — Monday reaches the low 40s and Tuesday pushes into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. By midweek, we’re looking at the warmest stretch near the upper 40s, though a chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday develops as the milder air settles in. It is still February and we are not done with Winter yet. There could be some flakes mixed in with rain showers at temps drop again on Thursday.



Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer after a chilly start Friday

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. A few spots around US23 may get to the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds with lows near 26. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning sun followed by some high clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40°. Winds: WSW 5 mph.

Sunday: Clearing skies in the morning with highs reaching the 40s again. Winds: S 5-10 mph

