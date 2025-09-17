Metro Detroit Weather: More 80s Thursday, then back to the 70s

Mostly clear skies will hang around this evening and tonight. There may be just a little patchy fog late tonight, but there is a better chance Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be even warmer Thursday with sunshine and only a slight rain chance north of Detroit in the evening. The warm trend will last through the weekend.

The full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer temps continue

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog possible with lows in the mid to upper 50s, including 57° in Detroit. Winds: Light

THURSDAY: The warmest day of this warm stretch will have lots of sun. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, 86° in Detroit, with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Some early fog is possible. Otherwise there will be partial sun and mild behind a warm front with highs around 78°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor