Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend begins

High pressure has taken control and will continue to bring dry weather across Metro Detroit through the weekend. The high starts to move to the southeast today. This will push in warm, moist air, into the weekend. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points near 70°. The next slight rain chance will come on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

Today: Partly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s Winds: Light.

Saturday: Partial sun with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: The humidity spikes, which could leave to a slight chance of rain or a storm. High reach the upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn