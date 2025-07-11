Metro Detroit Weather: A flood Advisory for central Lapeer County

A flood advisory has been issued for Lapeer County until 10 p.m.

Evening storms possibly severe

Evening storms move through with a Flood Advisory for Lapeer Co. until 10 pm. Metro Detroit has a risk for severe weather until 11 PM tonight and a higher risk Saturday after 2 PM.

This Evening: Partly sunny with a storm chances increasing. A few could be severe with flooding rain and damaging wind. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Storms are over by midnight. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Saturday: Warming up to the low 90s again with storms possible again in the afternoon - some could be severe. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Not as hot with a slight rain and storm chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5 - 10 mph

