Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more snow

Clouds, drizzle, and a chance of mixed showers will hang around so watch for slick spots on the roads this morning.

A quick moving system swings through Thursday bringing another quick dusting of snow. Accumulation will be 1" or less. Slippery roads are possible for the morning commute.

The week ends with a bigger winter storm, that will tap into some cold air. We'll likely pick up some accumulating snow across Metro Detroit Friday through Sunday. Winds will also be strong with this system, with gusts near 40 mph. As the system moves away late Sunday, temperatures plummet with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits into next week.

Wednesday: Light wintry mixed showers, but mostly snow. A half inch of snow is possible between late night and Wednesday morning in some spots. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 20-35 G40 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers return leading to some slick spots. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 15 G30 mph.

Thursday: Snow moves through with up to 1" possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

