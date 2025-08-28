It's going to be a Fall-like feel, and we're close to a record-low high temperature on Friday. There will be a warming trend through the weekend and including Labor Day.

Metro Detroit Weather: Fall-like feel for Friday, dry for holiday weekend

Friday: It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

The Holiday Forecast:

