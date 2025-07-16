Metro Detroit Weather: Flash Flood Warning issued for NW Macomb and NE Oakland counties

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northwestern Macomb and northeastern Oakland counties until 5:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Doppler radar indicates between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen, with expected rainfall to fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches in an hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warning area. Some locations included in the warning area include Romeo, Rochester, Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills, Lake Orion, Washington, Leonard, Stoney Creek Metro Park, and Lakeville.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties until 4:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of those counties have received up to 2 inches of rain this afternoon, with rainfall exceeding 1 inch per hour possible for the next several hours. This could lead to urban and small stream flooding in the affected areas.

FORECAST:

Today: Scattered storms - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking storms today

Tonight: Slight chance of rain / storm continues with falling humidity. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms early. Highs in the low80s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor