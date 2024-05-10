Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking weekend rain

Watch Now
Dry and bright today with rain returning by Saturday, especially in the morning. Mother's Day is the best part of the weekend with temps returning into the 70s.
Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain likely mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of storms with highs near low 60°.

Mother's Day: Partly to mostly sunny and highs near 70.

