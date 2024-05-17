Metro Detroit Weather: Warm again with rain possible

Showers last thru the morning with a few pop-up storms in the afternoon especially later today. The weekend is looking good with highs near 80.

Today: Partly sunny with a slight shower and storm chance. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms move out with temps in the low 59. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: The humidity will be up a bit with a Summer feel as temps top out around 80° each day. It will be partly sunny.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

