Metro Detroit Weather: Summer temps continue into the weekend

Today will stay warm and dry and this quiet weather continues for days with highs in the low to mid 80s through the weekend and most of next week.

Today: Patchy fog is possible until around 9 AM. Then it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn