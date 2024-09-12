Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Summer temps continue into the weekend

The forecast in metro Detroit looks much of the same over the next week. Temps in the 80s for highs and 60s for lows with dry weather.
Today will stay warm and dry and this quiet weather continues for days with highs in the low to mid 80s through the weekend and most of next week.

Today: Patchy fog is possible until around 9 AM. Then it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

