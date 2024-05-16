Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and sunny today

Today should stay dry, but some rain could arrive late in the evening. Showers tonight may include a clap of thunder and last into Friday morning leaving us with another nice day.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight shower and storm chance. Highs will stay in the mid 70s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: A few showers possible on Saturday but the weekend will have plenty of dry time with temps in the upper 70s to 80°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

